Scammers Utilizing Rockland County Sheriff's Office Name, Officials Say

Law enforcement officials in Rockland County are cautioning local residents to be on alert as a scam invoking the Sheriff’s Office has been making the rounds in the area.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam following multiple complaints from residents stating that someone is calling, impersonating a deputy, claiming that a warrant has been issued for that person, and if they do not pay a certain sum, they will be locked up.

In a statement released on Friday, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office stated that it “does not, and will not ever contact a person by phone and demand money from a person to avoid arrest on a warrant.”

Anyone who receives such a call has been asked to ascertain as much information as possible, including the caller ID and subsequently report it to the Sheriff’s Office by calling (845) 638-5401.

