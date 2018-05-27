Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Search Called Off For Missing Brothers After SUV Crashes Into Idaho River

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
The search has been canceled for four men, including two Mahopac brothers, who have been missing for more than a week after their SUV crashed in the whipping waters of a river in Idaho.
The men, including Mahopac High School graduates Raymond Ferrieri, 24, and his 21-year-old brother, Jesse, went missing May 21 when the SUV they were riding in overturned in the Selway River which is located in the wilds of Idaho.

Two of the men were able to escape uninjured and returned to a hunting camp for help.  They have since returned to their home in Georgia, said Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings.

Giddings canceled the search after a week of using helicopters, ATV's, special dogs, divers and ground teams only turned up a boot. None of the men were located inside the SUV.

"A search like this can go on forever," Giddings said over the weekend. "I know it's hard for the parents, but we have to face the fact that the men are gone."

He added that the men probably wouldn't be found until someone on the river finds their bodies once they float to the top after filling up with gas.

"It's not pretty, but this is a dangerous, remote area," he added. "It takes me eight hours just to reach the search area."

The families of the men had started a GoFundMe site in order to continue searching.

