Search For Rockland Man Wanted In Daughter-In-Law's Murder In Sixth Year

It's been almost six years since Stony Point resident Eugene Palmer was accused of gunning down his daughter-in-law, but Haverstraw police are still hot on his trail and New York CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to help nail him.

Palmer, 79, whose family has lived for generations in Stony Point, is wanted for the Sept. 24, 2012, shooting death of his daughter-in-law, Tammy Palmer, Haverstraw police said.

Tammy Palmer was estranged from his son, John, whom she had accused of assault.

Palmer's family claim their father died in Harriman State Park that borders the family's property, but police believe that he is still alive and living in another state under an assumed name.

On the day Palmer allegedly shot his 39-year-old daughter-in-law, he waited for her to send her two children off to school before shooting her three times with a shotgun in her driveway, police said.

Palmer then drove to his niece's home shortly after and confessed to the crime, left money for his taxes, and then asked for an hour's lead time before she reported the homicide, police said.

He is believed to have fled into Harriman State Park where his scent was picked up by bloodhounds near a campsite in the park, police said.

Since that time, Palmer has been in the wind, but not forgotten.

Anyone with information is asked to the Haverstraw Police Department at 845-354-1500 or email their tipline at TIPS@Haverstrawpolice.org .

