Search Party From Three States Looking For Missing Boy Near NY Border

A search party with authorities from three states is out looking for a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing near the borders of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The boy, who is from Waterbury, went missing in Mount Washington in western Massachusetts, near the neighboring Mount Everett State Reservation and the Taconic State Park in Columbia County, New York.

The unidentified boy was hiking with his father when he went missing Friday at around 8:15 p.m., WesternMassNews reported. State police said the boy, who is autistic, has a cell phone with him, but reception is not good in the area.

The search includes two Air Wing units, K9 units, as well as ATVs and volunteers who are assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

