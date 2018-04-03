Seen Her? Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Suspect

The Clarkstown Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they continue their search for a woman wanted on various charges whose last known address was in Mount Vernon.

An alert was issued this week as investigators continue their manhunt for 33-year-old Carisma Thomas, who is wanted on charges that include grand larceny, falsifying business records and scheming to defraud.

Police described Thomas as a 5-foot-4 black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Mount Vernon.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880 or texting an anonymous tip to TIP411.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.