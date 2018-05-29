Seen Her? Clarkstown PD Asks For Help In Search For Haverstraw Suspect

Recognize this suspect?

Police in Clarkstown are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted woman whose last known address was in Haverstraw.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert on Friday regarding 44-year-old Antonia Denis Luher, who is wanted in Clarkstown on charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property.

Investigators described Luher as a 5-foot-7 African American woman with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes her, or who has information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

