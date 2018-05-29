Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Know Them? Police Look To ID Women Involved In Incident At Airmont Walmart
news

Seen Her? Clarkstown PD Asks For Help In Search For Haverstraw Suspect

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Antonia Denise Luher.
Antonia Denise Luher. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Recognize this suspect?

Police in Clarkstown are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted woman whose last known address was in Haverstraw.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert on Friday regarding 44-year-old Antonia Denis Luher, who is wanted in Clarkstown on charges that include larceny and possession of stolen property.

Investigators described Luher as a 5-foot-7 African American woman with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes her, or who has information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.