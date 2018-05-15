Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted New City Man

Jesse Perez.
Jesse Perez. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Recognize him?

Police in Clarkstown are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man last seen in New City.

The Clarkstown Police Department issued an alert this week regarding 20-year-old Jesse Perez, who is wanted on charges that include grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

Police described Perez as a 5-foot-8 white man with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes Perez, or knows of his whereabouts, have been asked to contact investigators at the Clarkstown Police Department by calling (845) 639-5880.

