Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Suspect

Demetrius Harris.
Demetrius Harris. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Ramapo are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue their search for a wanted man involved in an incident in Airmont in December last year.

The Ramapo Police Department has issued an alert regarding Rockland County resident Demetrius Harris, 22, who is wanted by the Town of Ramapo for a charge of petit larceny dating back to the incident.

Harris has been described as an African American man with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes Harris, or has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

