Breaking News: Man Admits To Gunpoint Robbery Of Rockland Convenience Store
Seen Him Or His Car? Alert Issued For Missing Area Man

Joe Lombardi
Mark Buchberger
Mark Buchberger Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

An endangered man has gone missing in the area and police are asking the public's help in finding him.

State Police in Wappinger issued an alert on Friday, July 20 related to the man, Mark Buchberger, who went missing on Monday, July 16 on All Angels Hill Road in the Hopewell Junction area of the town of Wappinger.

Buchberger was last seen wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, blue jeans, and is missing his top front six teeth. He left the residence operating a grey Toyota Camry, NY registration, GGH3532. The vehicle has a "donut" spare tire on the front driver's side, and a cow hanging from the rear mirror.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this individual, should contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please reference SJS# 8366705.

