Sex Offender Convicted Of Raping 4-Year-Old Reports Move To Area

A registered "sexually violent" offender convicted of raping a 4-year-old in Westchester has reported a move into Dutchess County.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued an alert to local residents regarding the residency of 33-year-old Richard Lazzari, who has reported a move in the area of Clapp Hill Road in Beekman, near LaGrange.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Lazzari as a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.” He has also been designated as a sexually violent offender.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office described Lazzari as a 5-foot-7 white male with medium length brown hair. He may also wear glasses and weighs between 120 and 160 pounds.

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, Lazzari had sexual contact, intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with his 4-year-old victim in March 2006. He was arrested by investigators with the Eastchester Police Department and convicted of first-degree course of sexual conduct in October 2011 and sentenced to eight years in state prison. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Sheriff's Office.

Further info on Lazzari from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services can be accessed after entering the code in the CAPTCHA box found by clicking here. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office alert can be found here.

You can share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.