Small Plane With Four Aboard Crashes Off Long Island Coast

Two bodies have been recovered after a small plane with four people on board crashed during a thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon off of a beach on Long Island.

The aircraft went down one mile off the shore of Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett just before 4 p.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito, homeported in Montauk, recovered a second person from the water. Earlier, the East Hampton Life Guards located and recovered the first person from the aircraft.

Coast Guard rescue crews, local agencies, fishing vessels, and shore units continue to search the area for the two missing passengers.

The plane has been confirmed to be a Piper PA31 Navajo aircraft, according to the Coast Guard.

“We are stricken by this loss,” said Capt. Kevin B. Reed, Coast Guard commander Sector Long Island Sound. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of the two recovered individuals.”

Assets involved in the search include:

Air National Guard MH-60 aircrew

Coast Guard Cutter Bonito

Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod

Coast Guard Station Montauk

Coast Guard Station Shinnecock

East Hampton Police Department

East Hampton Life Guards

Suffolk County Police & Aviation Department

Local commercial fishing vessels

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound command center at 203-468-4401 or on the radio at VHF-FM marine radio channel-16.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

