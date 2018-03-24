Contact Us
Spring Valley Man Indicted For Both Raping Teen, Assaulting Infant

Jonathan Fernando Castillo-Armijos
Jonathan Fernando Castillo-Armijos Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police

A 22-year-old man who was arrested Thursday for severely beating a 5-month-old infant has also been charged with raping the infant's mother.

Jonathan Fernando Castillo-Armijos of Sholom Court in Spring Valley, was arraigned Tuesday on four counts of rape, two counts of assault, and two counts of a criminal sexual act in connection with the repeated sexual assault of a teenaged victim and the assault of an infant, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

"The allegations, in this case, are very disturbing," said Zugibe. "The defendant is accused of viciously violating a 16-year-old girl, with the teen's infant also suffering extensively at the hands of this predator. He now faces significant jail time for his sickening actions."

Over a three-month period from December 1, 2017, to March 14, 2018,  Castillo-Armijos is accused of forcibly raping a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions. At the time of the alleged attacks, the victim was living in the same residence as Castillo-Armijos, the DA's office said.

According to the charges, Castillo-Armijos also beat the victim's four-month-old baby boy, who had been transported to the Westchester Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Examination of the infant disclosed a fractured tibia, two fractured ribs and subdural hematomas which required brain surgery to relieve the buildup of pressure in his skull.

Following an investigation by the Spring Valley Police Department, Castillo-Armijos was arrested.

He is being held at Rockland County Jail on $500,000 bail.

