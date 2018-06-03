Contact Us
Breaking News: Area Man Killed When Tire Flies Off Box Truck On I-95
news

Spring Valley Man Pleads Guilty To Rape

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Holger Lema-Yaucan
Holger Lema-Yaucan Photo Credit: Rockland County District Attorney's Office

A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to felony rape in connection with a violent attack in Spring Valley last year.

Holger Lema-Yaucan, of Brooklyn, made the plea Wednesday in the Sept. 9, admitting that he forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a woman with whom he had an intimate relationship with inside her home, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

During the attack, Lema-Yaucan strangled and punched the woman in the face several times with the couple's two young children in the room at the time of the violent rape, the DA's Office said.

“The defendant subjected the victim to a violent and terrifying sexual attack, during which he used excessive force and hit her several times in the face, just feet from their children," said Zugibe. "Today’s plea will spare the victim from having to testify against him at trial and the pain of having to relive her nightmare.”

Lema-Yaucan will be sentenced to eight years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision on Sept. 11. Additionally, he must register as a sex offender upon release.

He will remain in prison until his sentencing.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Devlin and Supervising Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Parietti.

