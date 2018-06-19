Spring Valley Man Slashes Victim In Neck At After-Prom Event, DA Says

A 21-year-old Rockland County man has been charged in connection with slashing another man's throat at an after-prom celebration.

Ahkim Santana of Spring Valley was charged Friday with one count of attempted murder, assault, and attempted assault in connection with the May 25 attack, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

“The defendant wielded a knife in a brutal and vicious attack upon a victim celebrating a special, high school rite of passage," said Zugibe. "Fortunately, the victim survived his wounds. It was a senseless, but deliberate attack. This case will be vigorously prosecuted.”

On May 25, the victim was attending an “After Prom Party” at the Déjà Vu Island Grill in Nanuet. The party was attended by several local high schools, the DA's office said.

At approximately 3 a.m., as the victim was leaving the club, Santana, who was known to the victim, approached him and slashed his neck. The defendant then turned and fled the scene, the office added.

The victim, who was bleeding heavily, was rushed to Nyack Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He received a five-inch laceration to his neck which required 26 stitches to close, the DA's office said.

Following an investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department, Santana was arrested without incident.

Santana was arraigned before the Honorable Craig Johns of the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court and held in lieu of $ 500,000 pending future court appearances.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in state prison on the top count of the indictment.

The case is being prosecuted by Executive Assistant District Attorney Stephen Moore.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.