State-Wide Amber Alert Issued For Infant After Mother Found Dead

Ramapo Daily Voice
Owen Hidalgo-Calderon
Owen Hidalgo-Calderon Photo Credit: New York State Police

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-month-old upstate New York boy who has gone missing after his teenage mother's body was found in a bag hidden in the woods.

The body of Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, 18, was found Thursday at a farm where she reportedly worked in Sodus in western New York after she had been missing for a week.

Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, the baby, is 2 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. (See photo above.) The child was taken under circumstances that lead the police to believe that he is in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623) or 911.

