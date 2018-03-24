Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
SUEZ Warns Of Scammers Posing As Utility Employees In Rockland

Zak Failla
SUEZ has warned that local customers should be aware of potential scammers.
SUEZ has warned that local customers should be aware of potential scammers. Photo Credit: mysuezwater.com

Officials from SUEZ Water are warning Hudson Valley residents to be on alert following a series of alleged scams involving customers in the area.

SUEZ issued an alert on Monday morning urging customers to check the identification of individuals claiming to be water company employees. The alert comes following reports of individuals posing as utility workers to gain access to area homes.

According to SUEZ, employees wear uniforms and I.D. badges with the company name and logo. The badge also shows the employee’s color photograph, name, job title and date the badge was issued. Customers can also look for a white SUEZ vehicle which prominently features the green and blue logo.

Officials said that customers “should take a few moments to be sure that the person on their doorstep has the proper credentials. This is especially important if they have not called for a service visit. A customer who has doubts should have the person wait outside. They can call SUEZ to verify that the company has sent someone to their home. They can also contact their local police department.”

Anyone who believes they were the victims of scammers posing as SUEZ employees in Westchester has been asked to contact officials by calling 877-266-9101. Customers in Rockland, Orange and Putnam County can call SUEZ at 877-426-8969.

