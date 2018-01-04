Suspicious Nyack HS Package, Stronger Than Expected Storm Top Rockland News

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A suspicious package at Nyack High School and a shocker of a storm that hammered the area topped the news.
The Clarkstown Police Department is investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to Nyack High School. Click here to read the story.
The "Bomb Cyclone" storm system that moved through the area Thursday not only lived up to the hype, it surpassed it. Click here to read the story.
In other news this past week (Click on the link to read entire story):
- Rockland County Executive Ed Day welcomed Baby Boy Fuchs, who came into the world at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern at 12:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1 – the first baby born in Rockland County this year.
- Disbarred Ramapo attorney Aaron Troodler was handed a sentence of 18 months of supervised release and a $20,000 fine Tuesday in exchange for his testimony against former Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence.
- A fire that broke out at the Northern Westchester compound of former President Bill Clinton and his wife, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton was "knocked down" Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.
