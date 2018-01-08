SUV Driver Sentenced For Crash That Killed Rockland Couple

A 24-year-old Nanuet man was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for killing a New City couple in a car crash in June while he was high on Xanax and other drugs.

Matthew Sindone, who pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide last year, was sentenced Tuesday in Rockland County Court in New City.

Neil Block, 69, and his wife Aline Block, 68, of New City, were killed when Sindone, driving a black Lincoln MKT, ran a red light on Route 304 at the intersection of Goebel Road, slamming into their Toyota Camry, said Officer Peter Walker with the Clarkstown Police Department.

Sindone suffered minor injuries.

“No amount of words can undo the damage or pain that this defendant has caused,” said District AttorneyThomas Zugibe. “Hopefully, the lengthy prison sentence imposed today will give some measure of solace to the victim’s family and will serve as a measure of justice for two senseless deaths.”

Sindone admitted to using Xanax and Klonopin in the hours before the fatal crash. A subsequent analysis of the defendant’s blood revealed 1500 ng/mL of Xanax, an incredibly high amount indicative of the level of his impairment at the time of the crash.

First Assistant District Attorney James Mellion and Senior Assistant District Attorney Michael Dugandzic prosecuted the case.

