Teacher Who Lives In Rockland Charged With Sexual Assaulting Student

A public school teacher and Hudson Valley resident has been accused of performing oral sex on a 14-year-old male student.

Dori Myers, a 29-year-old social studies teacher at The New School for Leadership and the Arts the in the Bronx, was charged Friday with criminal sexual act in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child, according to The New York Post. She denies the accusations, pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

Myers, who lives in Garnerville and is reportedly the wife of a law enforcement officer, was arrested after the boy allegedly told a classmate who then informed the school principal about the accusations, according to The New York Daily News.

A Department of Education spokesman called the charges "deeply troubling" and said Myers was "immediately reassigned" away from students.

