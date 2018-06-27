Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Teen Wanted For Murder Nabbed In Area Stop

Joe Lombardi
Nathaniel Pagan
Nathaniel Pagan Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 16-year-old fugitive wanted for murder was arrested during a stop in the Hudson Valley, state police reported on Saturday, June 30.

The teen was wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Lynn, Massachusetts on Monday, June 23.

State Police developed information that Nathaniel Pagan was in the Orange County area on Thursday, June 28.

A description of the vehicle he was traveling in was broadcast and a short time later, troopers spotted the vehicle on I-84 in Wallkill.

The vehicle was stopped and Pagan was arrested. He has been charged as a fugitive from justice. An arraignment took place in the Town of Wallkill Court where he was remanded to the Orange County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

State Police at Middletown were assisted by the Massachusetts State Police and Lynn, MA Police Dept.

