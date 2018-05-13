Thousands Still Without Power In Rockland County

Thousands of Orange and Rockland residents are still without power as employees with O&R Utilities work feverishly to restore power amid hundreds of downed trees and lines.

As of 10 a.m., Rockland County had 2,444 residents without power and Orange County had 8,471, company officials said.

The company's website said it hoped to have power restored to many by 1 p.m., with the more extreme repairs running later.

