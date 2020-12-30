Troodler Sentencing Scheduled For Next Week

Disbarred Ramapo attorney Aaron Troodler will learn whether he will remain a free man or spend time in prison on Tuesday during his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court.

Troodler, who testified against former Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence, helping to send him to prison, is hoping Judge Cathy Seibel will follow the recommendations of the U.S. Probation Office which have recommended probation and a $25,000 fine, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the court by Troodler's attorneys.

To date, the U.S. Attorney's Office has not opposed the recommendation, along with three years supervision, the memorandum says.

The memorandum says Troodler takes responsibility for his role in the fraud and pleaded guilty. It also states that he did not benefit financially, and is remorseful and ashamed.

The case centered on St. Lawrence's rigging of the town's financial books in order to receive lower rates on bonds to finance a $58 million baseball stadium in Pomona, a housing complex on Elm Street, and other town projects through the Ramapo Local Development Corp.

St. Lawrence was convicted of 20 counts of securities fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to two-and-half-years in prison in December.

Troodler admitted that from 2008 to June 2015, as both assistant town attorney and executive director of the Ramapo Local Development Corporation (RLDC), he, along with St. Lawrence and others defrauded investors by making false statements about the corporation's financial health.

The memorandum also says that Troodler, who now lives in Pennsylvania with his wife and four children, is the primary caretaker of his the children.

