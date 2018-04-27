Truck Collision Causes Closure Of Hungry Hollow Road Bridge In Ramapo

A bridge over I-87 in Rockland County will be closed indefinitely after officials determined that it wasn’t structurally sound after it was struck by a truck on Sunday, April 29.

Officials announced on Monday afternoon, that effective immediately, the Hungry Hollow Road Bridge in Chestnut Ridge over the Thruway will be closed pending a review and determination from the New York State Thruway Authority.

The bridge is being reviewed for its structural integrity after the truck strike.

According to the New York State Thruway Authority, there will be detour signs placed to assist motorists with the traffic flow due to the unscheduled closure of the bridge. The situation is developing, keep checking Daily Voice for updates on the bridge and it’s condition as updates become available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.