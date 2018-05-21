Contact Us
Turtle Crossing Advisory Issued For This Rockland Highway

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Turtle migration season has reached Rockland County.
Turtle migration season has reached Rockland County. Photo Credit: File

The Clarkstown Police Department is urging motorists to share the roadway and slow down for snappers.

A “turtle crossing advisory” has been issued on Western Highway in Blauvelt, near the West Nyack border, where nesting mother turtles have been spotted migrating across the roadway to lay their eggs before returning to the reservoir in May and June.

According to officials, the nesting ritual is an annual spring event from May through June. Police said that drivers should be vigilant when in the area and should watch for turtles in the roadway. Motorists have been advised that there is a particularly dense turtle population between Theis Road and O’Sullivan’s Tree Service.

To avoid the turtles, motorists can use Route 303 as an alternate during migration. Officials said that locals should not harvest for food, as tested turtles show pesticide contaminants, and if one must move a turtle, “hold them by their sides at the back of the shell. Move it in the same direction it is heading. To prevent spine damage, do not pick up turtles by the tail.”

