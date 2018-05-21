Two Brothers From Area Missing After SUV Flips Over Into River

A massive rescue mission is underway for two brothers from the area who disappeared on a hunting vacation in Idaho after their SUV overturned into a river.

Mahopac residents Raymond Ferrieri, 25, and his brother, 22-year-old Jesse Ferrieri, have not been seen since the Chevrolet Suburban flipped over into the Selway River on Monday morning, Ravalli County Sheriff's officials said.

River conditions have made it difficult to get to the submerged vehicle, which had a total of six passengers. Two tour guides managed to escape, the sheriff's office said.

As of early Thursday, the search was still underway. Officials were unsure if any progress had been made due to a lack of cell phone service in the area.

Sheriff's officials said the roads are muddy and slick to the rescue area and the water is high and the swift current is extremely dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

