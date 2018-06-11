Two Hudson Valley Firefighters Charged In Separate Assaults With Injuries

Two members of the Yonkers Fire Department were charged in separate assaults that injured several people, according to police.

One of the firefighters lives in Westchester County, one in Orange County.

According to the Yonkers Police Department, on Monday around 2 a.m. officers responded to Rory Dolan's Bar & Restaurant at 890 McLean Ave. on a report of a fight with an injured party.

Upon arrival officers located the victim, a 45-year-old male resident of Yonkers, bleeding from the head. Officers rendered medical aid and facilitated his transport to a local area hospital via ambulance to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries, said Det. Sgt. Dean Politopoulos.

The victim told officers he was sitting at the bar when another man sat next to him and began to encroach on his personal space over a period of time. This escalated into a dispute that turned into physical violence, resulting in the suspect striking the victim in the head with a bar stool. As a result, the victim suffered the loss of a tooth and required 23 stitches to close a laceration to his head, Politopoulos said.

The suspect and members of his party then left the scene.

On the same night, around 4:12 a.m., members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to a call at the City Lights Gentleman’s Club at 767 Yonkers Ave., on a report of an assault, said Politopoulos.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 31-year-old resident of Yonkers, down on the sidewalk in a semi-conscious state and bleeding from the head. Officers rendered medical aid and an ambulance was called to transport the victim to a local area hospital.

Information was developed at the scene that several men attempted to gain entry into the club which was closed for business due to the late hour and employees were exiting the premises.

The men engaged in a dispute with the victim outside the club, at which point one of the men punched the victim in the face causing him to fall down backward on the sidewalk striking his head against the pavement, Politopoulos said.

The men then left the scene as employees called the police. The victim was admitted to the hospital with head and brain trauma.

An investigation found that the same group of individuals were present at both incidents, and sufficient information and evidence has been recovered to establish probable cause to charge two suspects in relation, Politopoulos said.

Police charged Bogdan Kosilov, 25, of Yonkers, and a probationary firefighter with the Yonkers Fire Department, with one count of felony assault for the incident at Rory Dolan's.

Police also arrested Christopher Mitchell, a 41-year-old resident of Highland Falls and Fire Lieutenant with the Yonkers Fire Department, and charged him with assault and harassment in connection with the incident on Yonkers Avenue.

Kosilov, who was fired, was arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance. His next court date is scheduled for June 18.

Mitchell, who has been suspended, was arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance; his next court date is scheduled for July 5.

Both cases are being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

