Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice

news

Two Public Meetings On Power Outage Response Scheduled In Rockland

Zak Failla
The New York State Department of Public Services has announced a pair of meetings regarding recent response to several Nor'easters. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government via Facebook

With winter weather seemingly finished, Rockland County residents will have their chance to speak out about the recent response to a rash of Nor’easters that rocked the region, leaving hundreds in the dark for days.

The New York State Department of Public Service is currently investigating the preparedness and response of each of New York’s seven major electric companies, including Orange & Rockland Utilities, including a series of public meetings to allow members of the community the opportunity to have their say.

According to Rockland County officials, as part of the investigation, “the Department will conduct public statement hearings so that affected utility customers may present their comments, experiences and concerns about outages and response from the utility companies.”

In Rockland, meetings have been scheduled for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, at Ramapo Town Hall.

“In the coming weeks we will be having an executive level meeting with Orange and Rockland and local municipal leaders to discuss concerns with O&R’s coordination and response strategies,” officials said in a statement on Wednesday. “Many residents have reached out to their local elected officials with their comments and experiences from the recent storms; we encourage them to continue that practice to ensure everyone attending can best address the recent challenges of these storms.”

“We in government have heard, loud and clear, the concerns of our residents,” Rockland County Executive Ed Day said in a statement. “(We) will use any resources available to improve recovery efforts and strategies for future storms. We will move forward with deliberate resolve.”

