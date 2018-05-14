Two Tornadoes Confirmed So Far In Hudson Valley During Deadly Storm

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes and two microbursts touched down in the Hudson Valley during the intense storm system that moved through the area Tuesday and resulted in the deaths of an 11-year-old girl in Orange County as well as two adults in Fairfield County.

Both tornadoes were in Putnam County, which was one of four Hudson Valley counties in which Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency.

In a report issued after visiting the area Wednesday to survey the damage, NWS officials reported that an EF1 tornado with estimated winds of 100 miles per hours moved through a discontinuous path of 75 yards in Patterson. And an EF2 tornado with winds of 110 miles per hour was confirmed to have mowed down a section of at least 100 yards in Kent.

Two microbursts were also confirmed with the first also located in Putnam, in the Cherry Hill area near Kent. The microburst had maximum wind speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour impacted a swath three miles wide and four miles long in the area.

The second microburst, with winds gusting to 80 miles per hour, was confirmed to have cut a path of destruction and downed trees for more than 250 yards in North Salem, near the Putnam border.

NWS officials are still conducting inspections throughout the area.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.