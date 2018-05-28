U.S. Navy Fighter Jets Rattle Bergen County

If you heard three alarmingly loud planes fly over your house around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, you weren't the only one.

It wasn't clear where they came from or where they're headed, but the trio of U.S. Navy fighter jets touched down at Teterboro Airport.

Dozens of Bergen County residents in Maywood, Paramus, Emerson, Hackensack and elsewhere asked one another whether those were, in fact, fighter jets screaming over their homes.

In December, the Teterboro Airport Noise Abatement Advisory Committee (TANAAC) voted in support of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s plans to enact a new alternate flight path for commercial flights into Teterboro.

The new flight path would take planes along the Route 17 corridor. It was tested by the FAA in 2016 but was used very little by pilots, who preferred to rely on their instruments to land their planes as opposed to using visual checkpoints.

