Utility Worker 'Shocked' In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Central Hudson employee was shocked while installing a power line.
A Central Hudson employee was shocked while installing a power line. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A utility worker was shocked today while hooking up a low voltage line to a Hudson Valley home.

The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 61 Ave., A, in Cornwall-On-Hudson, while the employee was hooking a line from a utility pole to a home, said  John Maserjian, spokesman for Central Hudson.

"I would say it was more of a shock than an electrocution," Maserjian said.

The worker never lost consciousness, but is being treated at a local hospital, he added.

"This incident just highlights our warnings for residents to stay at least 30 feet away from power lines because you never know if they are live wires," Maserjian said.

Maserjian said they did not have a current condition of the worker.

