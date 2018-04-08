Video: O&R Transports Autotransformer In Rockland

Sometimes, it takes a village to move a massive autotransformer.

A private contractor enlisted by Orange and Rockland Utilities got an assist from State and local police in Ramapo to utilize a 185-foot trailer to transport the autotransformer from their West Nyack Road facility to the Hillburn Substation located next to the 4th Street Bridge in Hillburn.

While the autotransformer was being moved, New York State Police troopers provided an escort, while officers from the Ramapo Police Department helped with traffic control near the intersection of Route 59 and 4th Street.

