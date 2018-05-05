Village Attorney Charged With 'Fixing' Tickets, Zoning Issues

A former Spring Valley Village attorney has been charged with official misconduct for "fixing" tickets and zoning issues, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

Lawrence "Larry" Weissman, 56, of Sloatsburg, was charged Tuesday with one count of official misconduct, the DA's Office said.

The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation by the Public Corruption Task Force, a joint investigative unit for the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI which found that Weissman, who was recommended for the position by former village Trustee Vilair Fonvil, who is currently appealing charges of stealing more than $11,000 in village funds meant for a day camp.

Weissman, a local attorney with offices in West Nyack, was appointed as Special Prosecutor by the Village of Spring Valley Board of Trustees in early 2016 to handle the prosecution of traffic tickets, as well as zoning violations for the village, the DA's Office said.

According to the charges, he is accused of committing official misconduct by submitting false documentation to the village judge in order to justify giving favorable plea dispositions at the behest of Fonvil, who attended plea negotiation sessions, met with individuals facing traffic charges and occasionally directed Weissman as to how to dispose of those charges, Zugibe said.

District Attorney Zugibe said, “Integrity is the foundation of our justice system. These allegations only serve to undermine public trust in our courts. No one should be allowed to ‘fix’ any part of a case, no matter how small the offense.”

Weissman is scheduled to be arraigned on June 5, in the Village of Spring Valley Justice Court.

He faces one year in jail if convicted.

This case is being prosecuted by Executive Assistant District Attorney Richard Kennison Moran.

