Water Main Break Leads To Decreased Pressure In Ramapo Neighborhood

Zak Failla
There was a water main break reported on Suzanne Drive in Monsey.
There was a water main break reported on Suzanne Drive in Monsey. Video Credit: Ramapo Police Department.

A water main break has led to decreased or no water pressure in a Ramapo neighborhood.

A water main break was reported at approximately noon on Suzanne Drive in Monsey, officials said, though it was not immediately clear what caused the break.

Crews from Suez Water were on scene making repairs, though it was unclear when the situation would be under control. Water has been shut off in the area of Suzanne Drive and Warren Court as the crews continue making repairs.

Local residents may experience a significant decrease in water pressure in their homes as crews work in the area. Drivers in the area can also expect possibly icy conditions as temperatures continue to drop in the area.

