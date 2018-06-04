Week-Long Police Crackdown On Speeding Motorists Starts

In an effort to cut down on dangerous driving in the region, New York State Police troopers have kicked off “Speed Week,” in which they will target speeding and aggressive motorists.

“Speed Week” kicked off on Thursday, June 7 and will last through Wednesday, June 13.

According to state police, speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York State. More than 42,000 people die as the result of traffic crashes each year nationally, and hundreds of thousands suffer serious injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 3 to 3 years old.

During “Speed Week,” troopers will utilize marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Tracking Enforcement vehicles to curtail speeding motorists. Police officials said that the “CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.”

During the “Speed Week” campaign last August, State Police issued more than 19,000 traffic tickets including more than 7,900 for speeding, and more than 580 for distracted driving. Fines for speeding can approach $1,000 for multiple offenders.

“Our top priority, as with all traffic enforcement, is safety,” New York State Police Superintendent George Beach II stated. “The public can do their part to keep our streets safe simply by slowing down. Follow the posted speed limits, watch your speed and put your electronic devices down.

"These proactive measures will reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents and increase the chances of everyone making it to their destinations safely.”

