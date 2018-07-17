Woman, 21, Nabbed In Hit-Run Crash That Seriously Injured Pedestrian

A 21-year-old woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Orange County.

The pedestrian was found just after midnight Friday in the area of 247 Broadway when an officer was flagged down for a person who had been struck by a vehicle, said City of Newburgh Police Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano. The vehicle involved had fled the scene.

The unidentified victim, who was believed to be intoxicated, sustained serious injuries, he was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s/Cornwall Hospital. He was later transported to Westchester Medical where he is now listed in stable condition, Rutigliano said.

Officers were able to interview witnesses, obtain a vehicle description and a license plate. Eventually, the suspect vehicle was located with the assistance of The Town of Newburgh Police Department, he added.

Police were also able to track down the driver, Kylie M. Johnson, of Newburgh. She was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7509.

