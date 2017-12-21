Woman Killed In Route 304 Crash Tops Rockland News

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -- A Stony Point woman injured in a serious two-car crash on Route 304 in New City on Monday has died from her injuries, Clarkstown Police said Tuesday. Click here to read the story.
In other news this past week (Click on the link to read entire story):
- School before September? Say it isn't so.
- Stony Point Police made a quick arrest after receiving a report of a burglary to a home on Bender Cout around noon on Wednesday, according to police.
- Julia Roberts is spending a lot of time in the Hudson Valley of late.
- Funeral services have been set for David Jahnes, the veteran volunteer firefighter who died answering a call at a Nyack bank earlier this week.
- A state police stop of a stolen vehicle in Orange County led to the arrests of three men, including two from Rockland, as well as the discovery of drugs and a loaded handgun.
- For real-time Rockland news updates in your Facebook feed, be sure to "Like" Daily Voice's Rockland County Forum page on Facebook by clicking here.
- Follow Rockland Daily Voice on Twitter @DVRockland by clicking here.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.