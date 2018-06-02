Contact Us
Woman Sentenced For Crash That Resulted In Man's Death In Area

Leigh Carney, 48
Leigh Carney, 48 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office

An Orange County woman has been sentenced to three to nine years in prison for her part in the death of a 77-year-old Montgomery man during a crash after she suffered a seizure, according to the Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Leigh Carney, 48, was sentenced Thursday following her guilty plea to manslaughter for driving with a suspended driver's license after an earlier seizure-induced crash.

On Jan. 26, 2017, while driving a Mini Cooper in the area of Clark Place and Highland Avenue in the Village of Maybrook, Carney experienced a seizure. Her vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a car being driven by Robert Hill Sr., the DA's Office said.

Hill was taken to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he died about a month later.

Hoovler thanked the Village of Maybrook Police Department for their efforts in the investigation and prosecution of the case.

“All of us are entitled to be safe on the roads,” said Hoovler, “And people who aren’t capable of safely operating a vehicle, for whatever reason, shouldn’t be getting behind the wheel.”

