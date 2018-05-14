Woman Visiting College Is Third Hudson Valley Storm-Related Fatality

A 58-year-old woman visiting Mount Saint Mary College's Desmond Campus in the Town of the Newburgh became the Hudson Valley's third storm-related fatality and second from Orange County when a tree fell on her vehicle, police said.

Lisa Resnick, of Rosendale in Ulster County, was killed around 5 p.m. Tuesday as she was sitting in her vehicle on the campus when a large tree struck the car, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

The first victim in Orange County was an 11-year-old girl, killed in the City of Newburgh . The girl was killed around 4:15 p.m. on Robinson Avenue when she and her mother were returning home at the height of the storm and a tree slammed into the vehicle.

And an 80-year-old woman was killed around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday as she was driving south on Red Schoolhouse Road in the village of Chestnut Ridge when a tree toppled onto the roof of her car, said Ramapo Police Lt. Chris Franklin.

Two fatalities were also reported in Fairfield County during the storm, including a 41-year-old New Fairfield woman who was killed around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Brush Hill Road when a tree fell on her vehicle, pinning her inside, said Connecticut State Trooper Sgt. Eric Haglund.

A Danbury man was also killed by a falling tree while walking to his truck during the storm in the Candlewood Lake Area, according to Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton.

