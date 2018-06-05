111-Year-Old Suffern Man Dies, Survived By 108-Year-Old Wife

Duranord Veillard of Spring Valley, who was believed to be the oldest resident in the Hudson Valley, died Friday, June 1, at the age of 111.

Although officials records are not kept, Veillard's family members and his wife Jeanne Veillard, believed them to be area's oldest married couple, having been married since 1932. Jeanne turned 108 in May.

Born in Haiti to Miciade Toulou and Tatice Veillard on Feb. 28, 1907, Veillard studied law and served as a judge for a number of years in his hometown before immigrating to the U.S. in the late 1960’s.

He moved to Spring Valley were he able to get a job as a lab technician at Good Samaritan Hospital and his family members were able to join him later.

Veillard is predeceased by his parents, three brothers, two sisters, five children, including son William Veillard (2002) and daughter Yverte Veillard (2015).

He is survived by his wife Jeanne, children Hilda (Jean-Claude) Chatelain, Yolande (Andre) Eveillard, Vely (Regine) Veillard, and Franco Veillard. He is also survived by grandchildren: Lise, Carline, Stanley, Edward, Myrlande, Eric, Erold, Joanne, Yves, Pierrette, Edwin, Mitzi, Ted, Nismo; great-grandchildren: Raymond, Robert, Pearlene, Claudio, Jaydon, Amaya, Myrlande, Darius, Phoenix, Mahogany, Taylor, Elijiah, Liana, Adirianna, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, his obituary said.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home, 177 Route 59, Suffern. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint Anthony’s Church, 36 West Nyack Rd, Nanuet, with interment to follow at Saint Anthony’s Cemetery

