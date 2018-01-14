Anissa Marie “Bebe” Turnick Of Congers Dies At Age 47, Mother Of Three

Anissa Marie “Bebe” Turnick of Congers, mother, daughter and sister, died suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 4. She was 47.

Born June 19, 1970, she was predeceased by her father, Charles I. Moore, and his wife; grandfather, Franz Gass and grandmother, Evelyn Havner.

She is survived by her three children, John David III, Justin Franz and Nicole Lynn Turnick; mother, Anna Moore; brother, Franz Moore and his wife; stepbrother, Austin Moore; grandmother Elsa Gass and grandfather Ron Havner and his wife.

A service will be held from 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Joseph W. Sorce funeral home, 728 West Nyack Road in West Nyack, followed by a burial at Gethsemane Cemetery at Rockland Lake.

The family is welcoming donations for continued support of Anissa's children. Anyone wishing to make a contribution, please contact Anissa's brother, Franz Moore at franzmoore@icloud.com.

