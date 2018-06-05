Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Anthony Bourdain Dead From Apparent Suicide At 61

Joe Lombardi
Anthony Bourdain receives an honorary doctorate from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park in June 2017.
Anthony Bourdain receives an honorary doctorate from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park in June 2017. Photo Credit: Phil Mansfield

Chef, author, and television personality Anthony Bourdain is dead of an apparent suicide. He was 61.

Bourdain became most known as host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” TV show. CNN reported early Friday morning that Bourdain was found dead in Strasbourg, France.

A 1978 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, Bourdain returned to CIA last year where he was awarded an honorary doctorate. Bourdain also attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie.

He was regarded as one of the most well-known and influential chefs in the world.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

