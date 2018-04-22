Bergen Native Dies At Age 13

Eric D. Berninger of Wayne died Sunday, April 22. He was 13 years old.

Eric was born in Ridgewood and lived in Wayne. He a student at the Horizon School in Livingston and loved the beach, books and Mickey Mouse.

He is survived by his mom Juliet (nee) Passero and dad David Berninger; siblings Nicholas, Luke and Deanna; grandparents the Honorable Robert Passero and his wife Phyllis, and Lucina Berninger; great-grandmother Joan Ferro; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Mary Therese Rose Fund.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.