Bobby Arietta Of Nyack, Scenic Artist For Movies/TV, Dies At 51

Robert C. "Bobby" Arietta of Nyack, a noted scenic artist for major motion picture and television productions, died on Sunday, May 27. He was 51.

He was a lifelong resident of Nyack, a graduate of Nyack High School, class of 84, and attended Buffalo University. Since 1996 he worked as a Scenic Artist for United Scenic Artists Local USA 829. He worked on many shows including, most recently, "Gotham," "The Path," "The Greatest Showman," S"he's Gotta Have It," and "King Kong."

He was born on Aug. 10, 1966 at West Point Military Hospital. His work was mostly in the five boroughs of New York City and he was a master of his trade.

Arietta participated in many sports while attending school and is most remembered for his speed on the lacrosse field. He was a cyclist in the late 80s and 90s, belonging to several cycling teams and participating in many races in the New York area. He had a showing along with other scenics at the Rockland Center of the Arts and a showing at the Hopper House in Nyack.

He loved good books, art, photography, and sports. Robert will be remembered for his energy, smile, hard work, good heart, sense of humor, quick wit, his creativity in the arts, and being a genuine guy.

But most of all he will be remembered for being a great dad who devoted his life to his children.

He is survived by his mother Denise Hogan, his father Bob Arietta Sr., his sister Renee Corey, his children Lucy and Fineas, his brother in law Dave Corey, his nephew Devin Corey, his uncle, his aunts, numerous cousins, friends and co-workers.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Ann's Church in Nyack at noon Saturday, June 9. A Memorial Service will be held at the Rockland Friends Meeting at 60 Leber Road in Blauvelt on Sunday, June 24, at 3 p.m.

Donations can be made to the American Lung Association.

