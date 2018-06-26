Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: Brother Of NY Giants Player Charged In Killing Of Spring Valley Native
Death Of Hudson Valley Teacher, Coach Ruled A Suicide

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Route 106 (Old Stamford Road) in New Canaan. Photo Credit: Google Maps
The death of a Horace Greeley High School teacher has been ruled a suicide. Photo Credit: File

The death of a track coach and social studies teacher at a high school in Northern Westchester on Tuesday has been ruled a suicide, according to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Matthew Ketterer, 36, a social studies teacher at  Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, was found by New Canaan police on Tuesday when they responded to a home on Route 106 (Old Stamford Road).

"The attempts to revive the individual were not successful and the individual was pronounced by a medic from Norwalk Hospital," New Canaan police said in a press release.

A spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was by ligature of the neck.

Ketterer has been on paid leave since allegations came to light last year of an "inappropriate" relationship with a former student.

The popular teacher and coach resigned his position in February, effective June 30, the date his paid leave ended.

Since the news broke regarding the relationship, the district has not revealed the nature of the impropriety or the outcome of any investigation.

In December, the district filed a request with the state Supreme Court, asking for the recent graduate to be forced to reveal the nature of the allegations under oath at an administrative hearing.

Ketterer began teaching for the district in 2006 and became tenured in 2009.

