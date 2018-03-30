Hearts Break In Bergen Borough After Third Young Death Since December

Shock and heartbreak spread Monday with the news that another young Saddle Brook resident had died.

"The township is heartbroken over the sudden and untimely passing of yet another young resident," Mayor Robert White told Daily Voice.

"Our deepest condolences to the Camilleri and Curry families. May they find peace and comfort during this difficult time."

Andrew Camilleri, 20, died over Easter weekend. He comes from a prominent family in the community.

His father, Joseph Sr., is a former council president and has been a junior football coach for many years. His brother, Joseph Jr., is a police officer.

He is also survived by his mother, Ida Camilleri (nee Curry), and brothers Vincent and Nick.

Many expressed extreme grief, while noting that Andrew was the third township high school student or alumnus to die this school year, joining Brooke Costanzo and Andrew Gutierrez.

"There are no words to describe what we’re all feeling right now," a friend wrote. "Thank for so much for all the memories this isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you later."

"There are many things in life that we are supposed to [endure]," Jackie Bisanti wrote to the parents of Andrew Camilleri. "But the one thing you should never have to is to bury your child -- especially not at the age of 20."

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.