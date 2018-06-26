Hudson Valley Boy Dies At Age 16 After Battling Leukemia

A Mahopac teenager has died after a fierce and brave eight-year battle with Leukemia.

Jacob "Jake" Alfonso Santoriella was 16 years old.

Jake, who died on Tuesday, June 26, was born on Dec. 7, 2001 in Mount. Kisco, the son of Robert Santoriella and Cristina Rodriguez Santoriella.

Jake was a sophomore at Mahopac High School and enjoyed ice hockey, cheering for the New York Rangers, and re-watching "Star Wars" in his spare time.

He was an avid collector of many things, especially Pokémon cards. One of his favorite pastimes was playing video games and going to the movies with his friends. His magnetic personality, contagious laugh, and genuine spirit brightened every room.

In addition to his parents, Jake is survived by his twin brother Chase, their dog Kaos, maternal grandparents Tania and Felipe Rodriguez, and paternal grandparents Philip and Geraldine Santoriella.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a visitation on Friday, June 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home in Mahopac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 30 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist Church, also in Mahopac. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in Jake's name to stbaldricks.org .

