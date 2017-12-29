Mahwah Parents Mourn 'Fighter' Twin Dante Rivera, 8 Months

MAHWAH, N.J. — Dante Malik Rivera of Mahwah died on Dec. 14, leaving his twin sister, Ariyah Monet Rivera. He was eight months old.

"Dante was by nature a fighter," his obituary says. "He fought a good fight."

He is survived by his parents, Yolanda Yvette Lafayette and Jorge Rivera, of Mahwah; siblings, Amya Beauvais, Emily Rivera and Isaiah Rivera ; grandparents Elmore and Mary Joyce Wilson; great-grandparents Estelle Ratliff of Louisiana and Sally Wilson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.

"Dante was loved by many and will be remembered for his strength and his fight for life," the obituary says.

"Dante was a true blessing to all who knew him. In his short 8 months he touched the hearts of many."

Services were held last month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.