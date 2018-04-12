Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Man Who Threatened Rockland School Had 9 Guns, Bump Stock, Police Say
obituaries

Newburgh Mourns Death Of Mayor

Daily Voice
Judy Kennedy
Judy Kennedy Photo Credit: City of Newburgh

Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy has died after battling ovarian cancer. She was 73.

Kennedy died on Sunday morning at Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh.

Kennedy, a Democrat, was first elected in 2011. She won a second term in 2015, defeating current Councilman Jonathan Jacobson in the general election after losing to him in a Democratic primary.

Kennedy made a "long-lasting impression" on the city, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said in a statement. "She will be missed for her hard work, compassion and commitment to the residents of Newburgh," said Neuhaus. "Mayor Kennedy fought cancer graciously and valiantly."

Memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.