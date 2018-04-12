Newburgh Mourns Death Of Mayor

Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy has died after battling ovarian cancer. She was 73.

Kennedy died on Sunday morning at Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh.

Kennedy, a Democrat, was first elected in 2011. She won a second term in 2015, defeating current Councilman Jonathan Jacobson in the general election after losing to him in a Democratic primary.

Kennedy made a "long-lasting impression" on the city, Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said in a statement. "She will be missed for her hard work, compassion and commitment to the residents of Newburgh," said Neuhaus. "Mayor Kennedy fought cancer graciously and valiantly."

Memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.