Nicholas Moscatiello, Former Area HS Baseball Standout, Dies At 28

Nicholas Adam Moscatiello, a lifelong Hudson Valley resident, died on Thursday, April 19. He was 28.

Nick was born in Port Jervis on Dec. 27, 1989. He is survived by his parents Kathy and Kevin, his siblings Kevin, Kristin and Andrew; brother-in-law Michael Purdon, sister-in-law Lora Moscatiello, his nieces Avery, Sydney and Mia, his nephews Michael and Lucas, his Grandparents James Donald Anglin and Arlene Moscatiello as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Nick loved his family and his dog Skip above all things. A caring son, brother, uncle and friend, Nick was the most loving and generous soul, whose smile could light up a room.

An intense competitor in everything that he did, he was catcher for the Port Jervis High School varsity baseball team and held the prized title of Pickleball Champion his senior year.

A lover of music and constant comedian who loved to sing and tell jokes. Someone who would never back down from a good argument, which he usually started.

He suffered an injury nearly seven years ago when he became paralyzed from the chest down confining him to life in a wheelchair. Still, he fought the good fight, as every day is a challenge with this disability. He attended a spinal cord injury gym for years, attended conferences on paralysis, pursued a degree in Biology, all in hopes of a cure one day.

The daily demons that he faced were more than most of us could imagine and in the end those same demons set him free to be with God. While our hearts break for our loss, we know Nick is finally free from the confinement of his chair. We ask in lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation for the cure to end paralysis.

Family and friends are invited to visit the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St. in Port Jervis on Monday, April 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 24 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a..m at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St. in Port Jervis with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating.

Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.

Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com .

