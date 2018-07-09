Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
obituaries

Nyack Native, Popular Football/Lacrosse Coach Dies At 52

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jason Cooper
Jason Cooper Photo Credit: Duke University

A popular area high school football and lacrosse coach and former Division I college standout died of a heart attack at his home Saturday afternoon.

Jason Cooper, wide receivers coach at New Canaan High School, was 52.

Cooper was a captain of Duke’s football team in 1987.

For the past four years, Cooper served as an assistant coach for both the football and girls lacrosse programs at his alma mater, New Canaan High School. Prior to returning to his hometown, he worked in the finance field in Chicago.

A tight end and defensive end, he was an All-FCIAC and All-State selection and team captain for the New Canaan High School his senior season in 1984.

A Hudson Valley native, he was born Jan. 16, 1966, in Nyack, to Kay and Thomas Cooper.

He is survived by his partner, Katherine Ann Thornton of Darien; her children Liam Staats of Malibu, Calif., and Diana Staats of Venice, Calif.; his mother, Kay; his sister, Tracey Cooper of Oxford, England, and his brother, Robin Cooper of Fitchburg, Mass.; and his sister-in-law, Maureen Gallagher Cooper of Fitchburg. He is also survived by nephew Luke and nieces Jordan and Amy Hawkins of Oxford, as well as nephew Mason and nieces Bailey, Morgan and Riley of Fitchburg. He is also survived by his former wife of 20 years, Zoe Cortopassi of Chicago.

A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, Grace Community Church, Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Road in New Canaan.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.